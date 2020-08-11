General News

Okyeman is noted for academic excellence – Ofori Atta

Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Akyem-Abuakwa State Secretary, Daniel Marfo Ofori Atta is worried about the ‘bad image’ Bright Senior High School located at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has brought to the monarch.

According to him, the Okyeman over the years has excelled immensely in academics - haven provided prominent people occupying various high positions in the country.



“The Okyeman is well noted for academic excellence with impeccable integrity of leaders.” He said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’



The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has called for the closure of Bright Senior High after officials of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) supervising the ongoing WASSCE examination were attacked by students of the school on Thursday, 6 August 2020 over strict invigilation.

A journalist with the state-owned Daily Graphic was also beaten by the students during the melee.



The students acted upon alleged directives from their headmaster about strict supervision and social-distancing protocols in the exam hall.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.