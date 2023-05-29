One dead as search party looks for 50 missing passengers in boat capsize

The search party is looking for some 50 missing persons (File Photo)

A search party has begun looking for some 50 persons who went missing when a boat ferrying them on the Black Volta River capsized.

A report by graphic.com.gh said that the incident, which took place at Dorkorchina, an over-bank community in the Bole District, in the Savannah Region, has so far claimed the life of one person.



The report added that the victims were travelling from Dorkorchina to Banda Ahenkro in the Bono East Region on Saturday, May 27, 2023.



Only two victims made it ashore after they reportedly swam to safety.



They are presently in their respective homes in Dorkorchina, the report added.



Preliminary investigations, as stated by Kipo Sulemana, the Bole District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), show that the boat was overloaded with passengers and goods.

The boat, the report added, hit a tree stump in the river and capsized, leading to the catastrophe.



The passengers are said to have been without life jackets.



Kipo added that there is a search party already on the lookout for those who are missing.



He, however, stated that they are faced with a challenge because the community where the incident happened is inaccessible.



AE/OGB