17
Menu
News

One immigration officer dies on the spot as unknown assailants attack 3 at Bawku

17ghanaimmigrationservice The three men who were attacked are with the Ghana Immigration Service

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some unknown assailants have shot and killed personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service at Bawku.

A report by 3news.com said the officer was attacked together with two other officers, who are currently fighting for their lives at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Philip Motey, while his colleagues are Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Lawrence Afri, 42.

The men were attacked on the night of Monday, April 3, 2023, in the conflict-prone community while on their way to Missiga.

The report indicated that it is still unclear what the motivation for the attack was by the unknown assailants, although there are claims that it may be related to the prolonged conflict at Bawku.

Recently, there have been several reports of how residents of Bawku have been placed under fear after they were repeatedly terrorised by gunmen in the area.

Meanwhile, the military presence in the area has been beefed up.

Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:







AE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha