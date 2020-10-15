Only illiterates engage in big crimes in Ghana - Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen is claiming that only illiterates are engaged in big crimes in Ghana.

According to him, research conducted by the Interior Ministry at the Nsawam Prisons revealed that people who were jailed for murder cases and high crimes were people with little or no education.



To him, it’s unlikely for University graduates to attack anyone with a knife or a gun to steal his/her mobile phone.



Nana Obiri Boahen noted that with the implementation of Free SHS and the subsequent implementation of Free Tertiary Education, Ghana will be free off such high crimes because people will be provided the needed education to make them employable.

The NPP Deputy General Secretary who was speaking to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com on the killing of the late Mfantseman Constituency Member of Parliament said: “In a research we conducted as a Minister of State at the Interior Ministry at the Nsawam Prisons, people who were jailed for murder cases and high crime cases, most of them had low or no level of education”.



“With the free Senior High School, if implement for at least about four or five years, and proceed to the implementation of Free Tertiary, in the next ten or fifteen years if we still have free SHS and Free Tertiary, armed robbery cases will reduce,” he said this in an interview on Nhyira Fm monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians on the need to take their security serious because even the Police cannot be trusted.