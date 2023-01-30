Opposition to National Cathedral likely cause of NDC troubles – Dr Okoe Boye

Chief Executive Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

The Chief Executive Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has posited that the current friction in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is due to the party’s opposition to the construction of the National Cathedral of Ghana.

Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Monday, January 30, 2023, the NHIA boss said that the current confusion in the NDC appears to be spiritual.



“In this world, only God knows the future and when you are fighting for a particular course, make sure you have prayed a lot about it.



“This is why I normally don’t like talking about our pastors and the church. It is possible that all the troubles in the NDC are because of their attack on the National Cathedral,” he said in the Ga dialect.



Dr Okoe Boye, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, urged members of the NDC to start praying for their party.



“As we speak now, the NDC as a group needs a lot of prayers. If you are an NDC supporter, this is the time to start to fast a little, even if it is 6 am to 12 pm. Because it is not everything that you can answer physically,” he said.

The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC, with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament, saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic. He replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



Some MPs of the party have petitioned the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to suspend the appointment of the new leadership of the party in Parliament.

The NDC MPs calling for the suspension, including Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (MP for Asawase), Dominic Ayine (MP for Bolgatanga East) and Cletus Avoka (MP for Zebilla), argue that the appointment was not made by any of the party’s decision-making structures but was imposed by just a few people.



