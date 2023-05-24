Ordinary street lights you can’t fix, yet you claim you fixed ‘dumsor’ – Magoo slams Bawumia

Margaret Ansei, popularly known as Magoo, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, has lambasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his recent statement suggesting that a vote for the NDC would bring back power blackouts, commonly known as ‘dumsor.'

Speaking in a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on May 23, 2023, Magoo took issue with Bawumia’s comments, asserting that he was unfit to make such claims, given the persisting issues with malfunctioning traffic lights across the country.



She highlighted several locations, including UPSA Junction, Bawleshie, American House, and Aviation Road, where traffic lights are not functioning and endangering the lives of road users.



Magoo emphasized that if Bawumia couldn't even fix malfunctioning traffic lights, his claims of resolving the dumsor crisis were dubious.



“And let me come to Bawumia, Alhaji Bawumia, he was on their platform saying when you vote for the NDC you are bringing back dumsor, Bawumia you cannot even fit malfunctioning traffic lights, Bawumia, traffic lights that cannot function in this country…I have been going around Accra, from UPSA junction, Bawaleshie, American House, and Aviation Road, you cannot fix these traffic lights for road users to be safe.



“Look at how risky it is, when you are coming from the American House, Bawumia you cannot buy red, gold and green lights; red, gold and green…you cannot buy but you are telling us you fixed dumsor, how did you fix dumsor? While you cannot fix malfunctioning traffic lights, ordinary street lights, you cannot provide…you fixed dumsor, how did you fix dumsor? And you are telling us that when you vote for the NDC you are bringing dumsor, and who said dumsor is not even here…everywhere is dark so there is dumsor already,” she said.

She further argued that dumsor, far from being resolved as Bawumia has stated, still persists in Ghana.



Magoo pointed out the widespread darkness prevalent across various regions, suggesting that blackout was already a pressing issue affecting the nation.



Magoo's criticism comes in response to Dr. Bawumia's remarks during a rally in Kumawu, where he cautioned Ghanaians against voting for the NDC, warning that their return to power would lead to the resurgence of dumsor.













