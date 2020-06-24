General News

Osei Kyei-Mensah right on protecting experienced MPs - NDC Man

Ghana's former High Commissioner to India, Samuel Pee Yalley has thrown his weight behind the cry of the Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for mechanisms to maintain experienced Members of Parliament (MPs).

Forty (40) Incumbent NPP MPs at its just ended primaries, lost their seats, which according to the Majority Leader is a setback as it impedes the effectiveness of work in the House.



Some of the casualties had served only one term in office, and, according to the Majority Leader, he hoped the situation would improve to help strengthen democratic dispensation.



Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu therefore believes that it’s about time the NPP institutes an in-built mechanism to protect experienced MPs.



The NDC stalwart, contributing to a panel discussion on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' show believed that "the constitution review committee in parliament must work hard to review Article 78 in order that executive powers would be separated from that of the legislation so that the role of parliamentary affairs can be accountable for".

He pointed out that after twenty years of democracy it should be clear by now the caliber of persons needed in parliament.







"Indeed we need to review the system for our parliamentary accountability for it is not the best that qualification for Parliament entry is based on who knows who or who is paying who with huge sums of monies," he lamented.



The former Commissioner to India, commenting on the lack of adherence to safety protocols at NPP's just ended primaries lashed at the ruling party for allowing its members to disregard social distancing and wearing of nose-masks "don't look for any adjective to qualify your mess, rather address the issue in an appropriate manner. Also stop behaving as if there are two type of Ghanaians."

