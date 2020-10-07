Ouattara praises Akufo-Addo, COCOBOD CEO over interventions in Ivoirian cocoa sector

President Nana Akufo-Addo with Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara

The Ivorian Government has praised the efforts of Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of COCOBOD, Hon Joseph Boahen Aidoo, for their interventions in the Ivoirian cocoa sector that have led to an improvement in the living standard of cocoa farmers in the whole of Ivory Coast.

President Alassane Ouattara thanked President Akufo-Addo for his invaluable contributions in discussions that have resulted in the noticeable improvements in the cocoa sector of the Ivory Coast, adding that his “leadership and commitment to strengthening the cooperation between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire” are much appreciated”



The country’s Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Kouassi Adjoumani, said cocoa farmers were indebted to the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s COCOBOD for his leadership in negotiations that led to the introduction of the Living Income Differential (LID) in the trading of cocoa on the international stage leading a marked improvement in the income levels of cocoa farmers.

This came to light in the Ivoirian capital Yamoussoukro when President Ouattara presented the National Award of Commander of the National Order of Côte D’Ivoire, a prestigious award, for his major accomplishments in the cocoa sector in a ceremony on National Cocoa and Chocolate Day.



Hon Boahen Aidoo thanked the Ivoirian Government for the recognition and praised the efforts of his colleague in Ivory Coast for his invaluable contributions in the success of the joint negotiations, adding that with much more collaboration, a lot more can be achieved.