Our internal elections are ‘a family contest and not an internecine war’ – NDC to Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The National Democratic Congress has berated its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for his recent comments about the party's National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Asiedu Nketiah, among other things, questioned some decisions made by the National Chairman, which he said were without the approval of the party's leadership.



He cited the party's withdrawal from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019, emphasising that the National Chairman, in a unilateral decision, announced the NDC's withdrawal.



Asiedu Nketiah, therefore, charged the delegates of the party to vote against the incumbent National Chairman in the upcoming national delegates conference.



“Ofosu-Ampofo called me and I warned him against that decision but he didn’t listen. I was out of the country at the time but the information and facts I had received on the ground showed that we were winning the election, so I was against the decision. He also called John Mahama and the president also asked him not to do that but he also didn’t listen.



“So, you see, as a leader you need to fight in times of crisis and he (Ofosu-Ampofo) doesn’t have the courage to do so. As for me, everyone knows that when you threaten me, I will threaten you back so I have no fear and I am not timid and that is the kind of leadership you need to face the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections,” he said.



Reacting to this in a statement issued on Monday, November 17, the NDC urged members of the party to ignore Asiedu Nketiah’s attacks Ofosu-Ampofo.

The NDC said that the members of the party must focus on the real prize which is beating the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



It added that all members of the NDC, who will be contesting in the party’s executive elections at all levels, should desist from activities that will sow division in the party.



“… we must all remember that the internal elections of the NDC are a family contest and not an internecine war against ourselves. The real opponent is out there - the New Patriotic Party who have inflicted untold hardship on our people.



“Ghanaians will not forgive us if we fail to rescue them from the current economic malaise that we find ourselves in. May it not be said that we failed because we were busy throwing mud at one another and took our eyes off the real enemy,” parts of the statement read.



Read the full statement issued by NDC below:



IGNORE ATTACKS ON CHAIRMAN OFOSU AMPOFO.

17/10/22



I have become aware of a viral interview granted to a media house by the General Secretary of my party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in which he makes various references to my person, leadership style and stewardship as National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress.



Having regard to the high office of party chairman which I occupy and the onerous responsibility of overseeing a successful reorganisation of our party in our quest to wrest power in 2024, I have decided not to respond to the said accusations.



Throughout my entire adult life, I have faithfully, dutifully and conscientiously served the National Democratic Congress in various capacities. I have done so with honour and dignity, while resisting every temptation to vilify political opponents.



I hold the view that it is totally out of place for party officials to divulge or discuss internal party matters that are within their knowledge by virtue of their privileged position, in the media or on any public forum. It is within this spirit that I elect to refrain from commenting on the merit or otherwise of the matters that were referenced in the said interview, including high-level party decisions that are supposed to be held in confidence.



It is important to underscore the fact that Former President John Dramani Mahama remains the only surviving Former President of the NDC tradition, a true statesman whose stellar record in office is widely celebrated. References to the Former President in discussing sensitive party matters in the public domain relative to one’s internal election campaign, as was done in the said media interview is quite unfortunate and regrettable. As a statesman of our political tradition, the least we can do to honour him is to jealously guard against commentary that brings his name and that of the party into disrepute and needless acrimony.

It is my considered view that the quest to lead in the NDC's impending internal elections must be about who is more experienced and competent, and not vile personal attacks. I therefore seize this opportunity to admonish all seeking election into various positions, from Constituency to Region to National to be minded to engage in campaigns that market their track-record, leadership abilities, experience, vision and strategic direction for the party. Ultimately, the delegates of our party will have the opportunity to assess every candidate on the strength of their personality and ability to lead and not personal attacks.



We must all be guided by the fact that after all is said and done, the party must unite at all levels to prosecute a single agenda of rescuing our country from the clutches of the misrule and economic mismanagement being supervised by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government. It is therefore important to guard against incendiary language, finger-pointing and personal attacks that have the potential to jeopardise any effort at reconciliation after this electioneering process.



Finally, we must all remember that the internal elections of the NDC are a family contest and not an internecine war against ourselves. The real opponent is out there - the New Patriotic Party who have inflicted untold hardship on our people. Ghanaians will not forgive us if we fail to rescue them from the current economic malaise that we find ourselves in. May it not be said that we failed because we were busy throwing mud at one another and took our eyes off the real enemy.



Long live the NDC.



Signed.



Hon. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

(National Chairman, NDC)



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











IB/DA