'Our wives have divorced us; pay us our 36-months arrears or we will hit the street' – Association

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

A group calling itself Single Man Contractor Association (SMCA) has agreed to press for the payment of their thirty-six months unpaid salary arrears with the last drop of their blood.

The workers are refusing to meet with the Roads and Highways Minister, Hon Kwasi Amoako Atta because he appears unconcerned about their impasse.



Mr John Atta Asem, the association’s organizer, stated that the poor treatment by the Roads Minister compelled them to obtain a permit from the police to protest the government.



“We don’t despise the government, but we won’t rest until our arrears are paid.” On the 6th of December, we will stage a massive demonstration to aggressively demand payment of our arrears. “We suspect foul play in connection with the delay in payment of our arrears,” he observed.

The workers who were hired as labourers to weed along the country’s roads have pleaded with the government to expedite the payment of their arrears.



“We’ve got families to feed.” Because of the difficulties, our wives have divorced us. Some of our members have committed suicide as a result of the tragic situation. “Truly, we are appealing to Civil Society Organizations and others to join our call,” they reiterated. Mr Francis Nyarko, the association’s secretary, is on the line.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that all their members from across all the 16 regions of Ghana would be in Accra to participate in the demonstration exercise.