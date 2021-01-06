Over 13 Presidents attending Akufo-Addo’s investiture – Pius

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

More than thirteen(13) Presidents and Heads of States are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2021.

The event which will be held at the precincts of Parliament House will see Presidents from African Countries including Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mai, Chad, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Guinea, Togo, and Niger in attendance.



According to the Spokesperson of the Inauguration sub-committee of the Transitional Team, Pius Enam Hadzide, confirmations are still trickling in and it’s likely that the number of Leaders will increase.



“We have a President who among his peers is accorded a lot of respect. Don’t forget that our President is the current Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission of Heads of States and Government so he has enormous respect among his peers. We expect that even more will confirm to come,” Mr Hadzide said in an interview on Asempa FM on Tuesday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.



He added that the newly built dome at the Parliament House which ordinarily could have a seating capacity of over 2000 has in line with adhering to COVID-19 protocols been spaced out to contain a little over 1000 people to ensure social distancing.

Mr. Enam Hadzide further stated that the planning committee is working very hard to organize a successful event, cautioning Ghanaians who have not been invited to the ‘strictly by attendance’ event to stay home and watch proceedings live on television.



President Nana Akufo on December 9, 2020, was declared by the Electoral Commission as the winner of the 7th December presidential elections.



He’ll begin his second term of four years in office after his investiture on January 7, 2021.