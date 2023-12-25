Over 800 delegates mob COCOBOD CEO's son as he files nomination at Oforikrom

Michael Kwasi Aidoo picks up forms to contest Oforikrom seat

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

More than 800 delegates, in addition to hundreds of NPP sympathizers, joined Michael Kwasi Aidoo during the submission of his nomination form.

Michael Kwasi Aidoo who submitted his nomination forms to the Oforikrom NPP office on December 25, 2023, is seeking to contest for the position of the Member of Parliament of Oforikrom.



With the incumbent MP, Emmanuel Marfo, not seeking re-election, Aidoo is considered the most suitable candidate, according to most of his supporters.



Recognised for his excellent grassroots mobilization and leadership skills, he has successfully built and developed a strong support base within the party through various entrepreneurship training programs.



As a long-standing member of the constituency, Mr. Aidoo has played a vital role in supporting development projects, including water initiatives, street lighting, bridge fixings, and community football tournaments aimed at nurturing local talents and uniting the youth.



His candidacy has received substantial backing from party delegates, with approximately 800 out of the 1200 delegates, joining him in submitting his nomination forms to demonstrate their unwavering support.



Some delegates who spoke to the media in an interview said Aidoo's humility, commitment to the constituency, and dedication to the party were key factors that influenced their support for him.

It is worth noting that before his submission of the form, some elderly women and youth groups had previously shown their support by collecting and paying for his nomination forms.



His educational background includes studies at KNUST Basic and Prempeh College for his senior high education. He went on to obtain a first degree from KNUST, as well as an MBA in Strategic Management and Consulting, and an MSC in Oil and Gas Management. Aside from his political aspirations, Aidoo is an experienced entrepreneur and currently serves as the Pricing and Risk Manager at BOST.



Speaking to the media after submitting his form, Mr. Aidoo said a clarion call by the delegates and most of the constituents influenced his decision. According to him, he aims to ensure development for the people of Oforikrom since the area had many developmental challenges.



Known for his youth activism, Mr. Aidoo said he was going to make sure the welfare of the youth was secured. Mr. Aidoo who is saddened by youth unemployment said he dreams of seeing the youth within the Oforikrom constituency out of the canker.



He pleaded with the delegates to give him a massive endorsement to enable him to accomplish his dreams.



Marveled by the level of support given to him by the delegates and most of the party faithful, Mr. Aidoo thanked everyone for such wonderful support and pledged never to disappoint them.