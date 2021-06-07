PR Boys donate sanitary pads to deprived girls in Otabikrom

The project seeks to provide help to girls in deprived areas

Source: Dickson Boadi

PR Boys, a marketing communications and events organization as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility embarked on a project to help deprived girls who cannot afford sanitary pads in Otabikrom a suburb of the Asikuma Ododen Brakwa District in the Central region.

The initiative dubbed ‘Let’s Pad Them’ is a project that seeks to provide dignity Kits for five thousand girls in five years. This was kickstarted with a donation to some one hundred girls in the central region. These girls came from two schools in the area; Otabikrom D/A Primary and JHS and Adumanu D/A Basic School.



This exercise took place on the 28th of May 2021, which is also the World Menstrual Hygiene Day.



Nana Asare Bediako II, Chief of the town expressed his gratitude, ‘I thank LR Boys for your kind gesture and also urge you students to use the pads you have been given for the purpose for which you have been given’ he said.

The project lead, Kofi Atiemo also said the PR Boys seek to finish this project in the next five years hitting a target of five thousand girls, ‘we therefore appeal to the general public and corporate Ghana to support the course’ he added.



