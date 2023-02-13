0
PURC sensitises students and staff at St. Roses SHS

PURC At Saint Roses A quiz section was held at the end of the program and deserving students were awarded

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Eastern Regional Office of the PURC has engaged the staff and students of St. Rose’s Senior High School, Akwatia, in an awareness-creation program dubbed “Catch Them Young” on the school premises at Akwatia.

The students and teachers were taken through the functions of the Commission, the rights and responsibilities of consumers, the obligations of service providers, the procedures for service acquisition, and energy and water conservation tips.

The program was very interactive, as several students lined up to ask questions and seek clarifications.

A quiz section was held at the end of the program and deserving students were awarded with PURC branded souvenirs.

