Parliament constitutes a 26-member Appointments Committee; 13 from each side

Parliament of Ghana

The Appointments Committee of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic has been duly constituted.

Chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Wusu, the 26-member committee has13 members on each side of the House – 13 NDC members and 13 NPP members.



Member of Parliament for Effutu and Chief Whip of the NPP caucus, Alexander Afenyo-Markin is the vice-chair of the committee, while the leader of the NDC caucus, Haruna Iddrisu and Chief Whip of the NDC caucus, Mubarak-Muntaka are ranking members.



The Appointments Committee is among other things responsible for the vetting of nominees for ministerial positions and other public offices.

Find the full list of all members.



