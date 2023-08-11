Parliament must institute a probe to retrieve stolen monies by public workers - Dr Kofi Amoah

Dr Kofi Amoah

Businessman Dr Kofi Amoah has admonished the Parliament of Ghana to as a matter of urgency institute a probe with the singular aim of retrieving all stolen monies by public officials.

Dr Amoah’s call comes on the back of Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe’s claims that Ghana’s economy will be revived if all monies stolen by politicians most of which have been siphoned out of Ghana are retrieved.



According to Dr Amoah who is affectionally called Citizen Kofi, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe’s call should not be taken lightly and must be followed through by parliament.



In a Twitter post, Dr Amoah said, “Let’s not let Dr Tamakloe’s candid observations just blow away in the wind! parliament must institute a probe to retrieve stolen monies by public workers. Let’s stop the stealing and the arrogance of the powerful and turn off their tap of free money… SMH.”



Dr Amoah and Nyaho Tamakloe were both contributing to the raging national conversation following revelations that the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah had millions of dollars and Ghana cedis stashed at home, part of which were stolen by her house helps.



The volumes of cash said to have been further discovered in her home and in various bank accounts have raised eyebrows as to how a public servant could have such large sums of money.

Expanding further on his submission, Dr Kofi Amoah who has been urging for a new Ghana and Africa to arise and change the destiny of the country and continent said Ghanaians are being taken for fools.“If one minister can stash away millions of dollars and Cedis, how about the magnitude that has been stashed away by all the appointees, the COLLECTIVE I call them, who are arrogantly flashing their stolen wealth.We must begin to behave like intelligent people and not the pliable and malleable ones we exhibit that enable all manners of people to take advantage of us, including foreigners.I have called for a parliamentary probe of all high-level ministers and appointees … and if Parliament is conflicted in taking action, then the people must show their anger with organized demonstrations until some action can be taken to make our nominal independence mean something in improving the lives of the MASSES.

We are being taken as fools who can be heralded and milked freely like cattle.



The looting across the continent by foreign powers that must be stopped would not get us anywhere if the looting inside our various African countries by our own political actors, more caustic and more devastating in its impact and effect, is not stopped.



A new Ghana, a new Africa must emerge from the ashes we must create by burning away these progress-inhibiting attitudes and behaviours by our social, political and economic managers.”



Cecilia Depaah is currently under probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, with new information suggesting that her assets and bank accounts have been frozen while investigations continue.



