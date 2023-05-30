Parliament resumes sitting June 6; IMF briefing, mid-year budget, anti-gay bill high on agenda

The House went on recess on March 31, 2023

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bag­bin, has recalled Members from recess for the commencement of the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The recall instrument pursuant to Parliament’s Standing Order 37 appointed Tuesday, June 6 and Parliament House, Accra, as date and venue of the first sitting of the meeting.



“In pursuance of standing order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Alban Sumana Kings­ford Bagbin, Speaker of Parlia­ment, hereby give notice that the Second Meeting of The Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall com­mence on Tuesday, the 6th day of June 2023 at Ten O’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra,” the instrument signed by the Speaker on May 18 reads.



When the House reconvenes, it is expected that one of its earliest business would be to swear in the Member of Parliament-elect for the Kumawu Constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim, who won Tuesday’s by-election.



The election was occasioned by the death of the then-sitting MP, Philip Basoah, in Accra on Monday, March 27, 2023, after a short illness.



As part of its programme ac­tivities, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta would also be expected to brief the House on the recently secured US$3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout.

Mr Ofori-Atta will also on or before July 31, present to the House the mid-year review of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government in line with the Public Financial Management Act.



Additionally, the First Deputy Speaker-chaired Appointments Committee would also be expect­ed to vet and present a report to plenary for approval or otherwise of Chief Justice nominee, Ger­trude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo.



Also, high on the agenda of the House would be the second read­ing of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Gha­naian Family Values Bill which the Speaker has hinted would be passed.



The House went on recess on March 31, 2023 having returned from the Christmas break on January 24, 2023.