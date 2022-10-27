Parliament to secretly vote on Ofori-Atta's impeachment on Nov. 10

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted a motion by the members of the minority caucus for the impeachment of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

In a tweet shared by the MP on October 27, the MP stated that the House (Parliament) would vote to remove Ofori-Atta from his post in a secret ballot set for November 10, 2022.



"The noose is tightening around Ken Ofori-Atta's neck as the Right Honourable Speaker promptly admits our Censure Motion and issues notice of same in today's Order Paper.



"Countdown for a secret vote on November 10, 2022, begins. Time up for disastrous & dangerous Ken," parts of the MP's tweet read.



The tweet also had the Order Paper of the House for October 17, 2022, which confirmed the admission of the motion.



The minority caucus of parliament has filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked.

The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, noted, "as representatives of the people and as duty bearers, we must move a motion to call for the end of the finance minister.



"Our brothers in the majority believe in this. What they should do is support the call of the Minority Leader and the motion for the Minority Leader for the dismissal of the finance minister."



