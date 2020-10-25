Parts of Accra, coastal areas to experience rainstorms Sunday - Meteo Service warns

Parts of Accra and other coastal areas are expected to experience a rainstorm on Sunday, October 25

Parts of Accra and other coastal areas are expected to experience a rainstorm today Sunday, October 25, 2020.

According to a notice served by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), the rainstorm is likely to be accompanied by strong and vast winds.



A statement issued by the agency read in part, “The rainstorm over the coastal sector of Benin on October 25, 2020, at 0715UTC is expected to propagate westwards with the bulk of it in the sea, affecting mostly places along the coast.”



Some areas of the country likely to experience the storm include, “Agbozume, Akatsi, Anloga, Ada Foah between 0930UTC and 1230UTC, Prampram, Tema, Accra, Afienya between 1030UTC and 1400UTC”.



Meanwhile, some parts of the capital Accra have already started to experience some rain showers.

The last major outpour occurred on October 10, 2020, which resulted in gushy waters raging through lives and property across the country.



See the statement below:



