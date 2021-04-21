Pastor in court for sodomising church member during exorcism

The pastor allegedly had forced anal sex with the victim

A pastor is facing the law for allegedly having anal sex with a female church member.

Forty-three-year-old Addo Gyimah was arraigned for indecent assault and having unnatural carnal knowledge of the victim.



The case is being heard by a magistrate court in Koforidua, capital of the Eastern Region.



Presenting the case in court, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Hayford Osei, said in August 2020, the 20-year-old complainant started worshipping at the accused person’s Nyame Ne Hene prayer centre at Akyem Banso.



He said the pastor, after an all-night service on October 13, 2020, urged the complainant to come for spiritual cleansing, which, according to him, was the panacea to the demonic attacks afflicting her.



While at the pastor’s house for the ritual cleansing, she was asked by the accused person to allow him to wash her nether parts with anointing oil and holy water.

The complainant, according to the prosecutor, however, insisted the pastor give the portion to her so she could do the cleansing by herself at home.



The adamant pastor, however, insisted the congregant allow him to perform the alleged spiritual cleansing.



After complying, the pastor had anal sex with the complainant and warned her to keep it a secret or she goes mad.



The victim, however, lodged a complaint with the police on October 15, 2020 after confiding in her brother-in-law following a bout of anal bleeding.



The police gave her a medical form for examination and treatment and arrested the suspect four days later.

The prosecutor narrated that the pastor claimed he only massaged the victim during the exorcism.



He was subsequently charged and arraigned.



The case has been adjourned to 27 April 2021.