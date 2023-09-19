Patients, children at Wenchi Methodist Hospital get support from Friends of Wenchimanhene

The Wenchimanhene interacting with a child-patient at the facility

In a heartwarming display of unity and community support, a group known as the Friends of Wenchimanhene have given to patients of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

As a way of honoring the newly-enstooled Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area in the Bono Region, Osagyefo Ampem Anyeamoampong Tabrako III, the group made a cash donation of GH¢210,000 to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.



The donation was made to the Children, Maternity and Special Accident Victims wards of the hospital, aimed at settling outstanding bills for patients in these wards.



Hospital authorities expressed their profound gratitude to the group and extended their thanks to the Wenchimanhene for the thoughtful gesture, adding that it which will bring relief to patients, a statement has said.



Ahead of that, the Friends of Wenchimanhene group embarked on a royal visit to the palace of Wenchimanhene in Wenchi, where they showed their respect and admiration for the traditional ruler who recently ascended to the position of Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area.



The group was warmly welcomed by the Wenchimanhene and his kinsmen at the Omanhene Ahenfie, where they were treated to a mini durbar.

“The event was a testament to the spirit of hospitality for which the people of Wenchi are renowned for, with various traditional customs being performed.



“During the mini durbar, the group expressed their joy and gratitude for the honor bestowed upon them. They also took the opportunity to thank the people of Wenchi for their unwavering support and belief in their esteemed Paramount Chief. In addition to congratulating Osagyefo Ampem Anyeamoampong Tabrako III, they pledged their unwavering support for the development of the Wenchi Traditional Area,” the statement added.



In his remarks, the Wenchimanhene stressed the importance of unity among the people of Wenchi, emphasizing that such unity could attract more development from well-meaning investors and philanthropists.



He also took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to his friends who had travelled from Accra to contribute to the development of the Wenchi Traditional Area.



Later, the Friends of Nana Wenchimanhene organized a private dinner dance in honor of the Paramount Chief, his kinsmen, and other stakeholders in the Wenchi Traditional Area.

“The event served as a joyful celebration of their shared commitment to the community's growth and prosperity.



“This significant gesture was proudly sponsored by a group of generous individuals, including Nana Yaw Apea-Kubi, Dr. F. Opei Horthman, Kwaku Asare-Berkoh, Okai Mintah, Kofi Omane-Frimpong, Edwin Tuffour, Augustine K. Bimpeh, Kofi Amofa Tanoh, Kwame Obeng Sika, Clement Mensa-Bonsu, Kwei Dagadu, Nana Yaw Ofori-Koranteng, Daniel Deamesi, David Klu, Kwaku Obeng, Alberto Kwaku Boateng, Nana Yaw Oware, Chris Yalley, Michael Odarno, Yaw Bempah, Naval Lieutenant L.N. Teiko Tagoe, Isaac Kwame Adjah, and Allan Idun,” the statement concluded.

























