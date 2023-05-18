Patrick Boamah tours GH¢10 million road projects in Okaikwei Central

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah waving constituents

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has inspected ongoing road projects in his constituency.

According to the MP, the road projects worth over GH¢10 million that he has lobbied for the good people of Okaikwei Central are also aimed at boosting the economic drive in the area.



Some of the deplorable roads given a new facelift include Lira Street, Kwanzaa, Boiman Street, Twum Abeka, Abete Street, and Abeashie Street, among others, in the Olengele Koonaa Electoral Area.



Speaking to journalists after the tour, the lawmaker expressed gratitude to those who have made the ongoing road projects in the constituency possible.



“These projects started about a year ago and we wanted them to proceed with the job to an extent. So we have realized that they have done an important component of the job so we needed to bring the press around to see what we have done which has not been in existence for the last 40 to 50 years.



“My brother (Assemblyman) here has lived here for 48 years and I around the same period so we understand the nature of how the roads were, how the drivers and school children have suffered. It is a very big project that we are doing and we believe that God has been good to the constituency.



He continued: “We thank the President, we thank the Roads Minister, Alhaji Abass, Urban Roads Director and all the staff at the Ministry. They have been good to us, we have worked together as a family and we know that the rest of the roads such as Lira Street, Nii Doodo, and Kpon will be done so that everybody will have access to good roads in the community.”

Mr. Boamah also mentioned the contractor, Sanam Ghana Limited, and the workers, who have been very solid on the grounds.



He also debunked the notion that the road projects were being executed by a private individual.



The Assemblyman for Olengele Koonaa Electoral Area, Ibrahim Seidu Nkrumah, on his part, commended the Member of Parliament for the area for his involvement in getting the road projects for his area.



“I came to this constituency in 1975, and we didn’t have any drainage system for almost 50 years plus, and this is the first time we are seeing some level of development, such as roads among others we have never seen before,” he added.



A youth activist in the area, Akudago Felix, in an interaction with Starrfm.com.gh, stated that the media has witnessed remarkable development taking place in the area.



“Particularly in the form of extensive road construction. This individual is diligently serving both God and country, and if you are someone who actively engages in political matters, you would be hard-pressed to find fault with his efforts.

“Rather than criticizing this industrious man, it would be wiser for those who cannot appreciate his contributions to refrain from making any comments at all. Such comments would only make one appear foolish, given the tireless dedication and hard work he has displayed,” Mr. Akudago stated.



He continued: “Patrick Boamah, as a Member of Parliament, has consistently demonstrated his strong work ethic and leadership qualities over the years. His significant contributions to the community, particularly in terms of road infrastructure and empowering the youth, have been truly remarkable. It is evident that he has garnered widespread admiration and support from individuals across the political spectrum, both within and outside of his constituency.”



