Patriotic Professionals offer free medical screening in Trobu Constituency

No fewer than 500 residents and less privileged in Tranta Hills within the Trobu Constituency of the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, October 24, 2020, benefited from a free medical outreach, organized by A Non-Governmental Organization, known as 'Patriotic Professionals Integrated (PPI)'.

The free medical outreach program is aimed at helping the community reduce if not ride off disease.



It organised in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Moses Anim.



Bernard Acheampong, Team Leader of PPI, said the aim of the organisation was to give free health care to communities nationwide, especially the less privileged and vulnerable in society who for one reason or the other could not afford medical care at the right time.



“We are doing this free health care to communities and less privileged who cannot afford medical health care. We check their blood pressure, sugar test other illnesses and also give free drugs for both the elderly and children. This is just a part of what we have to offer God and the country,” Mr. Acheampong said.

He added that the free medical screening is also part of the professionals’ wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) contribution to support the party flagbearer, President Akufo-Addo, the MPs and Parliamentary Candidates (PC) of the constituency.



According to Mr. Acheampong, the organization target poverty alleviation as a long term solution with the aim of reducing maternal and infant mortality rate in such deprived communities.



The people were screened of various diseases such as malaria, blood pressure (BP) check, blood sugar testing, malaria testing, drug prescription and dispensing and medical counsel. Those with diseases were given treatment and medication while those with serious complications were referred to hospitals for further checks.



Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Enchil, a member of the medical team of PPI an interview said, it was important for everyone to visit the hospital for check-ups, particularly women and children to complement the efforts being made by the government and philanthropist organisations.

He said during the screening, the medical team detected that a sizeable number of the residents are faced with malaria disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, lack of exercises, high blood cholesterols, poor diet, depression, and excessive alcohol.



While calling for intensified sensitization on the danger of the various disease, Dr. Enchil noted that there is the need for special education in the community as teenage pregnancy appeared to be on the high, the youth tested positive of malaria and typhoid whilst the adults also tested positive of diabetes and hypertension.



He added that their aim was to ensure quality healthcare for the poor, especially women and children and to make sure that a lot of people in the communities who could not afford regular check-ups were given the opportunity to do so.



He stressed the importance of women and children health promotion and described it as a human rights issue, adding that, the future of every human being depended on the healthcare received at some stage of life and that due to poverty, many people are not able to access quality healthcare.

Ms Francisca Kwantwi, a Nurse and member of the PPI Medical Team noted that most of the people were not aware of their health status; thereby putting themselves at high risk of complications.



She said about 50 percent of the resident screened has blood pressure and those with high pressure are referred to the Hospital for further attention, adding that the residents were also educated on the dangers of these diseases and their related complications. ? Another medical team member, Beatrice Yemenyo, said the screening provided the patients with knowledge of their health status thereby preventing them from facing related complications.



“We believe that education and counselling are important, so if these people know early enough that they have these diseases, they can manage it and live a better life,” she added She said most of the male residents with medical history, especially BP patients who are on medications defaulted in taking their drugs with the negative perception that it would affect their sexual performance and also make them impotent.



Before the screening, the PPI medical team members took turns to educate and counsel the residents on the need for regular medical checkup, eating habit and regular exercises as some of the preventive measures that would go a long way in reducing the risks and complications associated with these diseases.

A resident who identified himself as Opanyin George who together with his three children were screened and provided free medication said that he was happy for the free medical screening by the PPI team through the MP and prayed for them to expand their services to cover other Ghanaians.



“I am so happy about what the NPP medical team are doing in my community. As a matter of fact, you can see that I came with my three children, and we been all given medicine for malaria. In fact, everyone in the community is happy and being taken care of medically.



“I also want to use this opportunity to thank the MP (Moses Anim) for what he's being doing for us. But I will call on government and the assembly to construct our drains. It is the drains with stagnant water that breed the mosquitos. So if they do the drains, I am sure the malaria disease in this area will reduce,” he added.



Many of the residents expressed their happiness and the opportunity to get screened and provided with free medicine which could have cost them hundreds of cedis and pledged to cast their votes for President Akufo-Addo and the MP, Moses Anim.

