Pay our 7 months allowance or we strike – Rotational nurses and midwives to government

File photo

Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana says it will embark on industrial action if the government fails to settle the seven months' National Service allowance they owe them.

According to the group, the continued silence of the government coupled with the current economic hardship has negatively affected their livelihood as their members depend on gari and sugar for daily survival.



The National President of the Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association of Ghana, Amable Kwame Jr. speaking in an interview with Starr News said since the commencement of national service in July 2023, the government has constantly neglected the plight of professional nurses and midwives.



"Our concern is that we want our financial clearances to be released, and we want our monies to be disbursed to us. When we say we are laying down our tool, it is not to say we don’t care”, he said.

He said the decision to embark on strike will be taken by members of the association.



"That decision will be made by members, with leadership we can’t make a decision for the members. When the two weeks elapse and we don’t get any response from the Minister, we as the leaders are going to engage members on the next line of action which is possibly laying down our tools because we don’t have money to take car to work and not because we don’t care for our patients”, he added.