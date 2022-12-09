21
Peace Council to intervene in Organised Labour, government stalemate over 2023 base pay

National Peace Council 620x406 Peace Council has already engaged with the labour unions to get them to reach an agreement

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

GBC News has learnt that the National Peace Council is taking steps towards resolving the various disagreements between the government and organized labour amicably in the current rising tensions among worker unions in the country.

The Council has already engaged with the labour unions to get them to reach an agreement with the government in the matter of the ongoing new Base Pay for public sector employees on the Single Spine Structure for 2023, the negotiation of which has stalled following a breakdown in the discussions.

The Executive Secretary at the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the Peace Council, Reverend Emmanuel Badu Amoah, made this known to GBC News.

The intervention by the Peace Council, according to the Executive Secretary, is pursuant to the Council’s mandate to pre-empt for resolution as well as amicable management of potential or real conflict that could disturb the general peace, safety, security and stability of the country.

Touching on the recently announced government’s policy of the Debt Exchange Programme which has since ruffled feathers among the labour movement and other interested parties, Reverend Badu Amoah, assured that, the Council is not losing its guard in that matter and that there is an urgent need for all parties to appreciate the concerns of each other in the ultimate national interest.

