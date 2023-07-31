Penelope Jones-Mensah Esq reveals the cover of her yet to be released book 'She Rose' on her 51st Birthday

‘She Rose’ is an anthology of fifty empowering stories of grit and grace by fifty outstanding women

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer, women and children’s rights advocate and former beauty queen, Princess Penelope Jones-Mensah who turned 51 on 21st July 2023 has unveiled the cover of her book, "She Rose".

‘She Rose’ is an anthology of fifty empowering stories of grit and grace by fifty outstanding women leaders from different parts of the world.



The book features some renowned women including; technology icon Angela Kyeremanteng-Jimoh, celebrated Nigerian actress and philanthropist Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Menaye Donkor, Claudia Lumor, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Mahama and the deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi. The foreword is written by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



The cover of the book itself speaks volumes. It's the powerful vision of a strikingly beautiful darkened face of the enigmatic mother of three, painted with gold cracks (suggesting the japanese art of kintsugi) and a red rose.







The book was heralded with this equally powerful poem on her page -



She Rose



On countless occasions

Every occasion



The days we wilt inside



Because life can be cruel



The moments we dance on air



Because our joy infects the world



Sheroes, they rose



When cowering makes the greatest comfort

They rose



When inaction is safest



She Rose



Testing the mettle of greatness



Because settling



Embracing mediocrity



In a world of possibilities

Makes our world so small



Our dreams so insignificant



So we rise



Stepping up with grit and grace



As She Rose



In majestic pose



To remake the world

Our gift to ourselves



Our appetite is whetted. We can't wait to read the stories of resilience, struggles and triumphs of these 50 phenomenal women from around the world and we commend Penelope for this enthralling literary piece.



