‘People say Dr. Bawumia is stingy, he doesn’t give’ – Sulemana Braimah

One of the biggest challenges Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is likely to face in his flagbearership bid is that he is not one who readily gives.

This is according to the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah.



He said insiders in the New Patriotic Party have the opinion that the Vice President is stingy and would hardly give people money.



He also noted that the attitude of Dr. Bawumia has earned him the nickname “good to see you,” therefore the Vice President can be trusted with integrity when it comes to matters of unlawful gifts.



“In fact, I have had several occasions of interacting with persons within the NPP who have said that one of the biggest challenges for the Vice President in terms of this presidential or flagbearership ambition would be the opinion people have of him that he is quite stingy, he doesn’t give, contractors approach him on the basis of certain terms and the Vice President would not agree,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He added that “it is legitimate for people to often say we wonder where he is going to get his money for the flagbearership campaign.”

Making reference to the latest investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas Sulemana said he was unhappy with the fact that persons close to the Office of the President will drag their names into their unlawful acts.



“You can imagine what people will do when they are close to the Minister, the Vice-President, and the President, and so for me, as I said, it is a test of character. But the fact that people will continue to drag the name of the Vice President or the President as a way of peddling influence is for me something that is not surprising,” he said.



After the release of Anas’ latest piece where the former minister of state in charge of finance said, “he’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” the Vice President debunked any such act on his side.



Taking to his Facebook page, he noted that his integrity is his cherished asset while denying knowledge of any claim that he takes an “appearance fee”.



