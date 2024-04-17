Performance Tracker: Validation of projects should’ve taken place before launch – Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has stated that the government should have conducted a verification of projects listed on its performance tracker before launching the website.

According to Nana Akomea, a pre-launch validation process would have forestalled the incidence of private projects and other projects constructed by previous governments that were listed on the tracker as an achievement of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



Despite his position, Nana Akomea speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show emphasised that the discrepancies identified in some of the projects listed on the tracker go to satisfy the purpose of accountability for which it was launched.



“There are over 600,000 projects on the tracker, as I speak to you MCEs are conducting a validation process. I would agree that the validation process should have taken place before the launch. But that is the whole point; the whole point is that we are accounting. The point is that everyone has a right to go to the tracker and verify.



“It doesn’t invalidate the process because the whole point of putting it out is to get people to verify,” he stated.



The government recently launched a performance tracker platform designed to give Ghanaian citizens easy access to valuable information on the performance of the Government of Ghana since 2017.



Barely hours after its launch, concerns began rising over some projects being credited to the government despite either being a private project or a project constructed before the current government.

In a subsequent tweet, the government disclosed that 67 entries were wrongly included in the performance tracker after 48 hours of launching the tracker.



However, the government also expressed joy with the level of citizens' interest in the tracker stating “Following the successful launch of the Performance Tracker, the government expresses gratitude for the remarkable interest and scrutiny from citizens.



“This level of engagement demonstrates the public’s commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information provided.



“Within 48 hours following the launch, our attention has been drawn to 67 entries which were erroneously included,” the tweet concluded.







GA/DO