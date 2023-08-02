Pius Hadzide cuts sod for GH₵5m NYA astroturf project at Senchi

Traditional and religious leaders at the sod cutting ceremony

Source: Michael Oberteye

The people of the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region will for the first time in history get an astroturf in the constituency, thanks to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide who cut sod for the construction of the facility in the area.

Hadzide on Monday, July 31, 2023 broke grounds for the construction of the GH₵5 million project at the Senchi Methodist Basic School to help enhance and improve the development of young football talents in the area.



The project with funding support from the NYA allocation of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF), is anticipated to be completed within four (4) months.



The CEO explained that siting the project in the district was out of the need to provide adequate infrastructure for its abundant sportsmen and women begging for such facilities to help polish them in their craft.



"Asuogyaman is noted for a number of sportsmen in football, athletics and a number of the sporting disciplines, however there's no meaningful sports infrastructure in the entire district", said the CEO, adding that the intended facility was a modest beginning for such interventions.



Anticipating that the project would be completed in four months, Hadzide disclosed that the facility includes a football field, an inner perimeter fencing and floodlights.

The NYA CEO was thankful to the people for their extraordinary show of support and that his decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries was rooted in the overwhelming call from various persons and groups within the Asuogyaman District.



Construction works are expected to begin in two weeks time after the BECE where the Senchi Methodist school serves as a center.



Asked if the project was not just a campaign strategy which would stall along the line, he answered in the negative. He stressed: "It will see the light of day, we've cut sod for a number of projects, we've completed a number of projects and we're starting the commissioning of a number of our projects".



He charged the youth to rise and own the Astroturf but at the same time ensure that it's well maintained to ensure its longevity.



District Chief Executive of Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum on behalf of

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of government to enhance education and other infrastructural needs in the area.



According to the Assembly Chief, Hadzide was driven by the need to provide a befitting sports facility for the people to initiate the sports project through the NYA.



He expressed the gratitude of the people to the CEO and wished him well in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Rt. Rev. Moses K. Jackson, Somanya Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church expressed his gratitude to the aspiring MP for selecting a school under the Methodist mission to site the project.



He however called for the proper maintenance of the facility when completed to ensure that it lasts long to serve its purpose, hoping that the area attracts more projects for the benefit of the people.

Nana Gyan Oduro Dapaah II, Akwamu Asebuhene and Adontenhene of Senchi on his part commended the NYA and the CEO for their foresight and vision for the district but urged Hadzide to be guided by his own records of fulfilling promises to ensure that the project sees the light of day.



Nana Gyan Oduro further called on the contractor to employ more youth from the Senchi community during the construction. The traditional leader however appealed to the DCE and Enam Hadzide to fix some dilapidated classrooms at the Methodist school which serves as an examination center during the BECE for candidates in the area.



He also appealed for some deplorable roads in the area, especially the Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie road to be fixed as well as the provision of a second ferry to serve as an alternative means of transport to transport heavy loads across the Volta Lake instead of the regular use of the Adomi Bridge to prolong its lifespan.