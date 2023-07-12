Plot to remove IGP Dampare: Sack police commissioner in leaked audio - Adam Bonaa

IGP Dr Akufo Dampare

A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.

Security analyst Adam Bonaa has condemned the individuals involved, stating that they "don't deserve to be in the service, not a day beyond today."



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging. The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



Reacting to the leaked audio in an interview with Starr FM on July 11, 2023, Adam Bona expressed his dismay at the leaked audio, describing it as "despicable" and an indictment on an institution that should protect democracy and the electoral process.



“It’s a shame to have top police officials attempting to unseat one of their own in this despicable manner. And virtually indicting an institution that is supposed to help the referee to protect the sanctity of our democracy and our electoral process,” starrfm.com.gh quoted him to have said.

He further stated that the top police officials involved should not continue in their positions. He highlighted the alarming nature of the conversation, noting that the questions raised by the politician in the audio were the same questions many concerned citizens would have asked.



“So for me we will want to call it a day of shame. Listening to portions of the audio and for me I will say that these top police officials don’t deserve to be in the service, not a day beyond today. The simple reason is that as you heard, the Alhaji they were engaging asked a lot of questions that ordinarily some of us might even be asking,” he added.



