Police caution public against nearing ‘strange objects’ after grenade explosion injures four kids

Efia Tengey

The Ghana Police is warning the public against getting close to strange objects lying unattended to in their communities after a suspected grenade explosion at South Labadi Estate in Accra last week.

Three girls and a boy, all siblings, sustained injuries after the explosion on Thursday, August 4, 2020.



The boy, who is 7 years old, is in a critical condition at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, according to GhanaWeb sources.



The children are said to have gone to the beach to win sand and found the explosive materials.



They had been playing with the bombs before they exploded, according to police.

Details about the number of bombs that exploded and how they came to lie around the beach remains scarce.



However, a statement released by the Accra Regional Police Command advised the general public “especially parents, community leaders, local folks among others, to be wary of strange objects they chance upon and immediately draw the attention of the Police for the appropriate response.”



The statement, signed by DSP Efia Tengey, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, urged the public to notify police of strange objects in their vicinity by calling police emergency numbers 191, 18555 or 112.



“Further to this, parents are advised not to leave children without the needed parental guide especially now that they are home. Similarly. The children should be discouraged from handling unfamiliar objects,” the statement added.

