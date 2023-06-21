Police divisional status achieved; My target now is a municipality - Bole DCE

Veronica Alele Heming

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole, Veronica Alele Heming on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, confirmed to Nkilgi FM that the Bole district police command status has been elevated to a divisional status.

Speaking on the issue, the Bole DCE thanked all key stakeholders that played a major role in achieving such a feat.



She also thanked the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) for putting the request to the Inspector General of Police (IGP). She aw well thanked the Savannah Regional Minister for assisting in signing all relevant documents.



Other people she extended her gratitude to included the Bole District Assembly and the Bole District Police command. She was grateful to them for playing various roles leading to the IGP granting the Bole District Police a divisional headquarters status.



The Bole DCE explained that while away in the United Kingdom for an international women’s conference, she was still communicating with the necessary authorities to get things done amicably.



She stated that she instructed that the district assembly guest house should be renovated within a week or two so that it can serve as an accommodation for the policemen who will be posted to Bole.



Veronica Alele added that all attention and prayers will now be directed to Bole attaining a municipal status.

She recalled that the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor promised to help the Bolewura and the Bole District Assembly achieve a municipal status.



She stated that the MP sometime ago informed her that they are waiting for a letter from the Bolewura palace.



The DCE said: “Thankfully, the Bolewura letter is ready and has been handed over to the necessary authorities for onward usage”.



She stated that she wants to be addressed as a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and not a District Chief Executive (DCE).



Meanwhile, Haruna Abdulai Obey who is the secretary of the Paramount Chief of the Bole has applauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for granting the request of the Bolewura by elevating the Bole District Police to the status of a divisional headquarters.



In a statement on June 20, 2023, Haruna Abdulai Obey said: “It can be recalled during the 2021 Damba Festival in Bole, the visionary paramount chief of Bole Yiram Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) in a speech called on the Inspector General of Police to create a Divisional Police Station for Bole to help combat crime in the Bole traditional area of Gonja Kingdom

“The paramount Chief of Bole and President of Bole Traditional Council followed up with a reminder during the working visit of Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to his Palace on Monday, May 29, 2023”.



He added that: “Bolewura said his Traditional area which was noted for illegal killings and robberies, has now seen calm since Dr. Dampare became the Inspector General of Police (IGP) such crimes have ceased... In the past, robberies and illegal killings were rampant but since you (IGP) took over it's no more”.



Bolewura who addressed the people ended his speech by once again reminding the IGP about the urgent need for the creation of a Divisional Police station for Bole.



The new Bole divisional police headquarters is yet to be commissioned.