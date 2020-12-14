Police kills suspected robber in gun battle

The Police gunned down a suspect in Asante Mampong

Police personnel at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region have killed a suspected robber on the Mampong-Ejura highway after engaging in a fierce gun battle.

The suspect was part of a six-member gang terrorizing passengers between Woraso and Sataso stretch of the highway at about 8 pm on Saturday 12 December 2020.



The District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Stephen Boadu, said a patrol team rushed to the scene following a distress call.

The patrol team met the armed men with two wielding pump action guns with others holding cutlasses. According to Mr. Stephen Boadu, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet after the armed men engaged the police in a fierce gun battle, leaving him dead on the scene instantly.



The other suspects escaped into a nearby bush upon sensing danger.