Pray for the presidency, I seek dark clouds around it – Nigel Gaisie pleads

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Church

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Church has appealed to Ghanaians to pray for the presidency as he has in the spiritual realm seen dark clouds hovering around it.

Nigel Gaisie hinted that the world’s attention will be brought onto Ghana due to the death of someone at the presidency.



He narrated that in the revelation, he saw the two sides of Ghana’s parliament clad in black clothes at the floor of the house.



Nigel Gaisie who was delivering an end of year sermon in his church on Thursday, December 30, 2020 said that at the end of revelation, he saw John Dramani Mahama ascending to the throne of presidency.



“I saw both house in parliament wearing black clothes. Let’s pray for the presidency, the Ghanaian presidency. I see a cloud of darkness around it. The Lord took me to the spirit and with my opened, I saw John Mahama sitting on the throne”, he said.

Nigel Gaisie also predicted an occurrence that will bring the leaders of the world to a roundtable to discuss and find solutions to it.



“I saw something happen and it brought the whole world to a roundtable again”.



He also called for further prayers for the Ashanti Kingdom, stating that “I saw darkness around the Ashanti kingdom”.