President of Garden City University appeals to govt to support private universities

Prof. Emeritus Anthony Apeke Adimado, President of the Garden City University College (GCUC) in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi, has asked the government to consider providing some monies from the GETFund to promote private colleges in Ghana.

He made the call while speaking to the University College’s 15th congregation.



He believes that such allocations will aid in addressing the infrastructure difficulties that private universities face.



“It is our fervent prayer that private universities in Ghana would also be beneficiaries of GETFund,” he said.



He further appealed to corporate Ghana and individuals to support the school so it will actualize its vision.



“Donation of books and other learning materials, sponsorship of students for degree programmes in the university…partnerships of individuals, corporate bodies and organisations in various areas will also be needed.”



“Institution of prizes and awards for outstanding students and staff, and the provision of student hostels under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreements or in equitable partnerships.”

He said that the institution will shortly begin undergraduate degrees in Agribusiness, Ophthalmic Dispensing Technology, and a 6-year doctor of optometry programme.



He also stated that plans were in the works to add postgraduate degrees such as midwifery, nursing, cybersecurity, and agribusiness management at the school.



Albert Acquah, the founder of GCUC, stated that the University College will focus heavily on the Sustainable Development Goals.



Prof. Nana Anokye, Director of the Division of Global Health at Brunel University London, advised the graduates to give back to society.



“Give back your time, talent and treasure. Give back your experience, insights and feedback. And give back your support, encouragement and gratitude. Give back to empower the future of the University College to benefit the broader society,” he said.



Prof. Emeritus Anthony Apeke Adimado, President of Garden City University College (GCUC), used the opportunity to urge the government to repair the Airport Roundabout from Kenyase to Antoa.

“We would humbly request that the rehabilitation of the road from Airport Roundabout through Kenyase to Antoa be given very urgent and serious attention.



The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), is a public trust set up by an Act of Parliament in the year 2000.



Its core mandate is to provide funding to supplement government efforts for the provision of educational infrastructure and facilities within the public sector from the pre-tertiary to the tertiary level.



The 15th congregation of the school saw the graduation of 1,711 students with various diplomas and degrees.