Prisoners protest over poor food

The Sekondi Central Prisoners have protested against the low quality of food served them.



Over the weekend, the prisoners chanted war songs in their prison yard and boycotted the food available to them to munch on for the day.



They argued that they needed to be treated with respect as well as given delicious food made from high-quality products.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Sekondi Prisons, DSP Netser Adjettey confirmed this news to the media.



He said, “the inmates protested and refused to eat the food given them in the morning of last Friday.”



“Meanwhile, we have put lots of measures in place to help avoid such protests in the yard in future”, he assured.



DSP Netser Adjettey noted that the amount of money designated by the government as feeding for each prisoner is GH¢1.80.



He, therefore, appealed to organizations and religious bodies to donate food items to the prison to support the inmates.