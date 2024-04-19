Processes leading to 2024 general elections crucial as election day — Hohoe NDC

NDC flag

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region says the processes leading to the 2024 general elections are as crucial to the party as the actual day of the election.

The party said it would not tolerate any form of chaos leading to and on the day of elections and was prepared to deal unfeelingly with anyone thought to be messing up with the electoral processes in the constituency.



Prosper Kumi, the Constituency Secretary, during a press conference in Hohoe, said the NDC would carefully monitor and police the upcoming limited voter registration from May 7 to May 27, 2024.



He said the action is aimed at ensuring that no foreigners were allowed to register in the Constituency, including people from adjoining communities, constituencies and neighbouring countries.



Kumi said the party would also not tolerate any form of manipulation from any registration officer by padding the system through the vote transfer process since they would verify every single individual who would want to get onto the roll by the process by law, as stated in Constitutional Instrument (C.I) 126 and as amended in C.I 91.



He said every individual who would register and be transferred into the Constituency must be present in person and satisfy every requirement of the law, adding that no individual, dead or alive would be replaced in the register secretly.



He said the Electoral Commission (EC) document; “2023 Voters Register Codebook” used for the just-ended District Level Elections would be strictly adhered to, adding that the total registered voters in the constituency stood at 63,786.

Kumi said the party advised individuals, who under the laws are not qualified or meet the requirements ahead of the limited registration exercise in the Constituency, to stay away because the NDC would resist any attempts to register foreigners into the electoral register.



Kumi said the party had noted with concern some anomalies detected in the constituency registers in relation to transfers done into Hohoe for the 2020 elections where strangers were all found in the register through the process.



He said the NDC would want to encourage all first-time registrants to come out to register and vote for Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo as well as John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy, adding that regaining the parliamentary seat was a communal labour.



Kumi said the party regaining the seat meant a push for the completion of the UHAS permanent campus in Fodome to provide jobs, establishment of an Islamic School complex from KG to Senior High school in Hohoe Zongo and local football in all the traditional areas to hunt for talents.



He said it would also push for the early completion of the Eastern Corridor Road, establishment of a technical tertiary institution in Alavanyo and an extra vocational institution in Gbi.



The party would also facilitate recruitment process into security services, health and educational sectors for the youths, and good credit facilities for women from the John Mahama Women’s Bank policy.