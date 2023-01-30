Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka

Asawase MP Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has challenged critics over the modus operandi the national leadership used in changing head of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

A number of the critics and opponents of the manner in which the change was effected, said even though the party has the right to ring changes, there was a problem with the lack of consultation and engagements.



One of opponents is Mohammed Muntaka-Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawase and immediate-past Minority Chief Whip, said the decision was taken by a few personalities instead of going through the National Executive (NEC) and Functional Executive Committees (FEC).



“I have heard also some people are questioning the method, and I ask them, let them tell me the method which we have flouted. Such decisions have never been taken at National Executive Committee meetings or Functional Executive Committee meetings.



“There are consultative processes that get the list and the list is announced. So, if anybody is asking for the minutes or NEC or FEC that approved that decision, let them produce the minutes of NEC or FEC that approved their own appointment, so we can them produce the minutes of the NEC or FEC that endorsed their removal.



“So, the decisions have been taken and these are the decisions of the NDC,” he stressed.



NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership

The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.



Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



