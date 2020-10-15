Publish names of kingpins behind import of illegal firearms into Ghana – Small Arms Commission

Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Jones Borteye Appler

Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Jones Borteye Applerh has called for the publication of the names of the individuals behind the recent importation of ammunitions into the country that were impounded by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema Port.

Mr Applerh told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes in an interview on the New Day programme Thursday, October 15 that the publication of the names will further deepen the transparent manner in which this matter is being dealt with.



The Customs Division of the GRA impounded the consignment on Friday, October 9 and said they contained pistols that have been illegally imported from Turkey.



The ammunitions were concealed in the consignment of personal effects. They belong to one Felix Wallace, who was subsequently arrested by the marine police.



Sharing his perspectives on this development, Mr Applerh told Hughes that pistols cannot be imported into the country in large quantities by private individuals.



It is the state alone that can import them on a large scale for the security agencies therefore, this matter ought to be investigated properly, he said.

“Pistols are weapons of precision and so you are allowed to import it personally or individually not en bloc, unless the state,” he said.



He added “If you see pistols being imported in large quantities then it is meant for the security service, no individual is allowed to import pistols en bloc.



When asked whether he supports the calls for the publication of the names behind the shipment of the ammunition, he answered: “Why not.”



“That is the transparency that the world is a calling for. If you don’t make things transparent then how do you move forward as a society? Are you trying to tell me that there are people in Ghana who are above the law?



“The last time I read that six people have been arrested and national security is interrogating them but the point is that the investigation is at its infant state.”