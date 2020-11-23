Punish police officers who threatened officers in viral video - Mahama demands

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has chided the Police Administration over their failure to sanction some police officers who were captured in a viral video cautioning Ghanaians against any acts of violence on election day.

In the viral video, an armed police officer was seen asking voters to go home after they cast their ballot on December 7, 2020.



The police officer who was in a brown uniform and headgear said the election was not about violence hence Ghanaians should not engage in violence otherwise the police will deal with them ruthlessly.



Speaking in twi, the officer said: “The election is not about violence. If you finish voting on election day, go home. Do not engage in violence because if you do, the police are prepared to deal ruthlessly with you”.



Reacting to this, the former president described this as a threat and indiscipline.



According to him, the officers who were seen in the video must be sanctioned because they acted unprofessionally.

He opined that the service has lost its trust and professionalism because the ruling government has recruited its vigilante groups into the service.



The police after the video went viral admitted that the officers in the video are trained.



In a statement issued to announce the official uniforms for Election Day, the police said: “the persons seen in the video are sworn officers of the Ghana Police Service, who were engaged in special operations of a route march in the Upper East region. The brown uniform and headgear worn by some of them are training apparel.



In view of public enquiries on police uniforms, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed that Police Officers performing Election 2020 duties should wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black and police camouflage.”



Mr. Mahama reacting to this raised concerns over the production of the uniforms and the companies behind them.

He was worried there has been a lack of transparency in this regard and asked the police service to be transparent with Ghanaians.



Meanwhile, he has expressed fear the governing NPP will recruit some vigilante persons into the security services for their agenda.



He asserted in an interview on CTV on Sunday, November 22, 2020, the service must not allow the government to use them for their selfish interest.