QNET’s Rythm Foundation wins award for promoting youth and disability inclusion in Ghana

RYTHM Foundation, the global corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of QNET, the prominent wellness and lifestyle-focused direct selling company, has been adjudged winner of the Youth and Disability Inclusion CSR category at the 10th edition of the Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, GHACEA 2023 held in Accra, Ghana.

GHACEA 2023 was organised by the Centre for CSR, West Africa in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, GNCCI and supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters, FAGE, the Ministry of Energy & Petroleum and more than 25 media organisations.



Santhi Periasamy, Head of RYTHM Foundation said: “We wouldn’t be here without our partner in Ghana, the ANOPA project who helped implement this programme for us. They have designed a truly unique programme that utilises sports for the education and development of children and youth with disabilities.



The success of any programme is based on the impact it makes. Over the last 3 years, this programme has helped enrol 300 children with disabilities in school, sensitized 382 parents through coaching support, and helped improve school retention for 1,300 children with visual and hearing loss. I am also proud to say that 14 of the children enrolled in the programme qualified for the World Deaf Swimming Championship!”



The award was received on behalf of RYTHM Foundation by a team comprising Biram Fall, QNET’s Regional General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Elsina Akweley Annang representing the ANOPA Project, and Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer of the QI Group.

“Inclusion is not just a buzzword; it’s a commitment to creating a world where every individual, regardless of their abilities or background, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute. At QNET, we believe in the power of unity and diversity, and our partnership with the ANOPA project in Ghana is a testament to this belief. Together, we have been able to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a more inclusive society for children and youth with disabilities. This award is a recognition of our collective efforts, and it fuels our determination to continue making a difference in the lives of the communities we serve”, said Biram Fall.



The GHACEA is one of the biggest and longest-running CSR Awards programmes in the country supported by leaders of business associations, country directors of international development partners, representatives of government ministries and agencies, and numerous media organisations.



Other companies, projects and individuals that won at the 10th GHACEA include Coca-Cola (CSR Manufacturing Company of the Year), Vodafone (CSR Award for Health), Blue Skies (CSR Award for Education), and World Vision (CSR Award for SDG Partnership).