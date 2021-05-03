Quality health is vital for healthy living - Dr. Amoah

Quality health also means regular exercise

Dr. Emmanuel Amoah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of Pairs Care, a private healthcare facility with branches across the country, has stated that it was important for Ghanaians to seek quality healthcare in order to stay healthy at all times.

He described quality health as eating more green foods which comprise vegetables like, kontomire, aleefu, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and lettuce.



Dr. Amoah, who made the statement in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), explained that such green foods contained high levels of vitamins and minerals that boost the body's immune system.



He further advised against the intake of oily and foreign foods, which did more damage to one’s health.

"Quality health also means regular exercise and regular check-ups at recognised medical or healthcare facilities,” he stated.



The CEO used the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to take their health needs seriously, because it was only in good health that people could increase productivity, to ensure community growth, national development, and social transformation.