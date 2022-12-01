6
News

Queen Mothers to embark on a nationwide anti-galamsey campaign 

Galamsey Field The Queens are demanding an inclusiveness in national discussions on illegal mining

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Queen Mothers Platform has resolved to embark on a nationwide campaign against illegal mining.

In a press release issued following the inaugural National Dialogue Series held by the Queen Mothers at Koforidua on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the President of the Platform, Nana Amponsah Dolua II, called for the inclusion of queen mothers in discussions aimed at ending illegal mining.

"Nana Amponsah Dokua III bemoaned the fact that a lot of discussion on national issues is done without including the Queen Mothers. She assured of the capacity and legitimacy of the Queen Mothers to take part in the important subject of illegal mining activities at the large and small-scale levels," the statement said.

Also present at the event was the Country Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Ghana Office, Dr. Arne Wulff, who observed the lack of will to end illegal mining in Ghana as a major concern.

Dr. Wulff called for a strong statement from the Queen Mothers to end illegal mining while promising that KAS is prepared to continue supporting the initiative of the Platform.

Dr. E.Y. Tenkorang from the Department of Environmental Governance and Sustainable Development of the University of Cape Coast, Abdul Razak Alhassan of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jr., Executive Director of Rights of Youth and Disability (RYD) International, and Mr. Benjamin Nii Ayi Aryee from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources serve as resource persons for the event.

The resource persons provided insights and perspectives on the mining industry, as well as the illegal aspect of it and its environmental implications.

They also shared various means by which the fight against illegal mining can be pursued.

"The forum ended with a fruitful panel discussion and the resolve to renounce and engage further on the call to: SAY NO TO ILLEGAL MINING IN GHANA NOW!" The release said.

GA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
