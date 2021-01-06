Quotation Master admonishes Ghanaians to patronise locally made products

Quotation Master

Controversial Ghanaian speaker, Quotation Master has advised Ghanaians to rather push and patronize made in Ghana products rather than condemn them.

He believes that we have made Chinese and products from other countries our priority rather than ours and this is why we cannot move forward as a country.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Nsem Pii, he said, “You’ll see a Ghanaian lady buying China shoes and even when it gets torn, she’ll still go ahead to buy another one from a Chinese person. Whereas Ghanaian products are of more quality”.



According to him, most of these foreigners disregard made in Ghana products and condemn them, yet, we keep patronizing their products, forgetting that we are boosting their businesses and increasing their revenue.

He believes that is a major reason why it is hard for Ghana to develop. “We do not support our own”, he said with frustration.



Quotation Master indicated that Ghanaians are known for condemnation and that is a very bad habit because, “Even in the United States, they have organic and inorganic products. But we’re always condemning ours. We should put a stop to this attitude”.



He advised Ghanaians to pay more attention to locally made products to help with the country’s growth and development.