RE: Supreme Court throws out Phillip Addison's complaint of misconduct

Legal Practitioner, Philip Addison

Legal practitioner, Philip Addison, has denied reports of the Supreme Court throwing out a complaint of misconduct he filed against Lawyer Charles Zwennes.

Solicitors for the lawyer in a rejoinder to GhanaWeb, noted that claims in the news report with headline ‘Supreme Court throws out Phillip Addison’ originally published by theheraldghana.com and republished on other websites including GhanaWeb as ‘Supreme Court throws out Phillip Addison's complaint of misconduct’ were false.



“Firstly, our client, Mr. Addison has not filed a complaint before the General Legal Council (GLC) against Mr. Charles Zwennes for which reason the GLC would have made a determination. Indeed this allegation formed the basis of the banner headline above the piece. Infact the allegation is wholly without substance.



“Rather, it was Mr. Zwennes who filed a complaint against our client on 1st November, 2019. Our client ably responded to the watery claim made against him by Mr. Zwennes on 24th June, 2020. The GLC on 30th July, 2020 declined to hear the complaint against our client on the ground of it not being cognizable. A search at the GLC website www.glc.gov.gh will confirm the aforementioned facts,” it reads.

Read the full rejoinder below;





