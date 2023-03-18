Read the full judgement, judge didn't call you 'blackmailer, evil' in isolation – Anas told

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer, has tasked Anas Aremeyaw Anas to fully digest a recent ruling by an Accra High Court that made scathing findings against him.

The journalist had sued Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong for defamation but the court dismissed the case and slapped him with a 50,000 cedis fine by way of costs to the MP.



In a March 17, 2023 Facebook post, Tagoe shared excerpts of the court ruling with a caption that read: “The trial Judge did not use the following words,” a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil” in isolation. Instead of you to take your time and read the full Judgment, you are on social media expressing emotions.”



Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.

The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



The MP has subsequently referred to the ruling as a victory for straight talk over investigative terrorism.



The journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. He, has also confirmed that his legal team will file an appeal, stressing that his fight against corruption will continue unabated.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











SARA