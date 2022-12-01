Recent utterances by chiefs make their unifier status questionable – Retired Supreme Court judge

justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, a retired Supreme Court Judge

Justice Stephen Alan Brobbey, a retired supreme court judge, has poked his nose into the matter of chiefs declaring support for political parties in the country.

The former supreme court judge admonished that chiefs are unifiers in the community and shouldn’t cause divisions with political affiliations.



Speaking at a seminar held at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) to engage stakeholders in a discussion about the review of the 1992 constitution, the law interpreter urged chiefs to refrain from making statements that would cause divisions in society.



“If you are a chief and you sit in public and scream support for one party while condemning the others, then you are a dividing character,” he added.



Concerning the constitutional review, Mr. Justice Brobbey stated that it should address all branches of government as well as all flaws in society.

According to him, there is a need for wider stakeholder engagement and thinking on the review, in order not to focus on one aspect of governance, such as the judiciary to neglect all the flaws in society that needed to be fixed.



“If you have the chance to review the constitution, don’t only concentrate on the judges, but the sort of redundancies we have in society that we can correct, and if you do that, you will have a few questions to answer,” he explained.



