1
Menu
News

Reduce number of ministries to 16 – IEA to government

Ministers In Akufo Addo New Government 750x375 1.png Akufo-Addo's ministers

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has intimated that the measures outlined by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as expenditure reduction measures are insufficient.

According to the institute, the government’s expenditure is still bloated and has to be reduced despite the measures outlined by the government in the 2023 budget.

In a document titled: ‘Comments on 2023 Budget and Economic Policy’, the IEA said that the government must, among other things, reduce its ministries to 16.

It added that the 16 ministries must be manned by 16 ministers and 16 deputy ministers.

“We had noted, pre-budget, that Government expenditure was not only excessive but that it was also plagued by extreme rigidities and imbalances that needed to be corrected.

“We propose the following actions to trim down compensation generally: Reduce the size of government.

“Reduce the number of Ministries to 16 as follows: Finance — to be responsible for the budget; Economy — to be responsible for economic policy and planning; Foreign Affairs; Justice & Attorney General; Trade & Industry; Food & Agriculture; Defence; Interior (Includes National Security)

The other ministries the IEA indicated should include: “Education, Youth & Sports; Local Government & Rural Development; Lands & Natural Resources (Includes Water Resources); Energy & Petroleum; Tourism, Chieftaincy & Culture; Roads & Highways; Transport & Communications (Includes Railway Development); (and) Works, Housing & Employment”.

View the full document by the IEA below:



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Hopeson Adorye speaks after losing job
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Related Articles: