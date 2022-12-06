Reduction in road accidents due to collaborative efforts of citizens, Police MTTD - NIC

Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance at the NIC

Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission, Dr Justice Ofori, has lauded the collaborative efforts of citizens, the Police MTTD and Commission to reduce road carnage across the country.

According to him, available statistics from the Police MTTD show that motor accidents and crashes for the first five months [January to May] 2022 stood at 6,472 representing a 4.67% reduction from last year figure of 6,789.



In terms of reported cases relating to injuries, the NIC Commissioner said the figure declined by 4.98 within the same review period from 6,967 to 6,620 while death-related accidents declined by 9 percent from 1,250 people in January to May 2021 to 1,140 during the same period in 2022.



“Though as a country we wish to do better to reduce the carnage on our roads, there is clear manifestation to suggest that training modules of this nature have contributed immensely to this feat.”



The NIC Commissioner said in a speech read on his behalf by Mawuli Zogbenu, Head of Public Relations, NIC during the opening ceremony of the NSS MTTD orientation programme.



Touching on further reduction in road carnage, the NIC Commissioner said, “Available statistics from the Police MTTD indicate that this year’s accident rate and casualties from January to October 2022 have reduced as against same period last year."



He continued, “Ensuring sanity and protection on our roads are legally and mandatorily provided by two functions; the Police and insurance and our collaborative efforts are so far yielding the necessary results.”

Meanwhile, Director-General of the MTTD, COP Francis Ebenezer Doku commended the NIC for its resolve in undertaking training and sensitisation initiatives for NSS personnel posted to the MTTD.



“This programme is geared towards adding human resource to the MTTD for the effective management of road traffic. It is my expectation that NSS personnel will better appreciate the police-citizen relationship and also get rid of the negative stereotype they have about the police service.



“In this 3-day training programme, participants will be educated on basic principles of insurance and the Motor Insurance Database (MID) to help check the menace of fake vehicle insurance stickers,” he explained.



Meanwhile, the 3-day orientation programme is being facilitated by the NIC, Ghana Insurance College (GIC) and MTTD,



