Regardless of the challenges, we cannot fail our people - Adwoa Safo shares picture with Chief of Staff

Adwoa Safo Freda Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Adwoa Safo and Chief of Staff, Frema Opare

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, Adwoa Safo has said that regardless of the difficulties and challenges faced by the party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is focused on the prosperity and development of the country.

According to her, the party will not fail its members despite these challenges.

In a Facebook post where she shared a picture of herself and the chief of Staff, Frema Opare she captioned;

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is all we have and it remains the sole platform and vehicle through which the Prosperity and Development of our dear Country Ghana will be realised.”

Below is her post

